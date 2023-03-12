Fort Atkinson community steps up to support 5 year old with rare genetic disorder

Rett Syndrome can severely impair the ability to talk, walk and even breathe.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (WMTV) - The greater Fort Atkinson community is stepping up to help a local family with a five year old fighting a rare genetic disorder.

Meet Amaya — just as community members did Saturday at the Oakland Center Tavern for a fundraiser.

Amaya has Rett Syndrome, which has severely impaired the ability to talk, walk and even breathe.

With funds from a euchre tournament and a raffle, Amaya’s parents are getting the support they need for a new wheelchair-accessible van.

“For me it was really hard because I didn’t want to admit I couldn’t do things. It’s just stepping into that and okay this is me this is my story I’m here showing up for my child and no I can’t do this by myself and I need help,” Amaya’s mom Kara Lowrey said.

The family is on track to raise $50,000.

