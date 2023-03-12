Madison middle schooler advances to national spelling bee competition

Aiden Wijeyakulasuriya is advancing to the national spelling bee competition in Washington D.C.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The badger state has a new spelling bee champion!

The seventh grader from Blessed Sacrament passed through 22 rounds of spelling into a mic. Then he got a perfect score on the written portion of the bee.

Try spelling “narcohypnia” or “winceyette.”

“I would say there’s obviously so many words in the dictionary. You can’t memorize them all. You have to look for patterns and stuff. You have to look at different languages. You’re given so much information when you’re up on stage, so it’s best to use any and all of it if you can.”

Although Wijeyakulasuriya has traveled to D.C. before, it was not for nationals. He added that it’s amazing his talent takes him places he normally wouldn’t go.

