Madison Pipes and Drums performs on The Morning Show ahead of Saint Patrick’s Day

Saint Patrick’s Day is right around the corner, but as tradition would have it, many of those celebrations are well underway.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Saint Patrick's Day is right around the corner, but as tradition would have it, many of those celebrations are well underway.

Adam Borger with Madison Pipes and Drums joined NBC15′s The Morning Show to talk about the non-profit’s mission to promote Celtic music and heritage through education and entertainment.

Check out the interview about the non-profit’s mission as well as an in-studio performance.

Check out Madison Pipes and Drums' performance on The Morning Show.

