Monroe Charity Hockey Game benefits area kids for fourth year in a row

MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - Four years of hard work and committed to helping area kids if paying off for a group of teenagers in Monroe.

Move it Forward, a group of juniors from Monroe, held their annual charity hockey game Saturday. Ethan Rosenstiel was in eighth grade when he started the group and picked a committee to help him with the event. Now, Rosenstiel and his friends are in high school and their impact on the community is only growing.

“Kind of our motto was kids helping kids,” he said. “Because we were in 8th grade when we started we thought it would be kind of a good way to get people to kind of support the movement a little bit and so we decided to move forward with that so all of our events we donate our money back to people, to other charities that would support kids.”

For a third year, Move it Forward decided to allocate the funds to nonprofit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Green County, an organization that pairs kids with mentors who have the possibility to make an impact in their lives.

“Some of them come from single parent families, some of them are being raised by grandparents or guardians, others just have really big families and don’t get the one on one attention that they deserve,” said Executive Dierctor Shannon Kaszuba. “The money that he raises will come to our agencies, support matches that we are able to make throughout the year.”

Kaszuba met Rosenstiel when he decided to give her group funds from the first hockey game in 2020. She said even though Rosenstiel is older now, his big heart remains.

“Very proud to be involved with Ethan as he’s grown this event and his group. I can’t say enough about him and just so impressed with all of the kids that get involved with this, it’s just it’s a community effort, definitely.”

In addition to the hockey game, Saturday’s gathering featured a 50/50 raffle, bake sale, and other on ice activities.

