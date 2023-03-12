Pink Boots Society aims to support education for women in brewing

According to the Brewers Association Member Survey, just two percent of breweries are owned by women.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to the Brewers Association Member Survey, just two percent of breweries are owned by women.

That’s a statistic the Pink Boots Society hopes to change as a non-profit supporting education for women in brewing.

The Delta Beer Lab is collaborating with the Pink Boots Society for a second year in a row to create a west coast IPA.

From the co-owner to staff to frequent patrons, an all-female team led the brewing process for the new IPA.

“Before this year, we were 75 percent female for people who had ever worked here at Delta, which was really awesome to think that we were doing things a little different. But it’s definitely not that way everywhere else,” Delta Beer Lab Co-owner Michelle “Speedy” Riehn said.

Delta Beer Lab says they plan to release the beer on April 5. It’ll be sold at Delta Labs and other bars in Madison throughout May.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Voting begins on names for Madison's new snow plows and tractors on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, and...
Results are in: Winners of Madison snowplow naming contest announced
Grace Martin and Kayley Meissner face domestic terrorism charges after an assault at an Atlanta...
2 Madison women charged in Atlanta’s ‘Cop City’ attack
First Alert Day issued for Friday
Winter returns before the weekend
Racist speech allegedly hurled at Beloit basketball team during playoffs
13-year-old skier dies after striking tree on Sauk Co. slope

Latest News

Rett Syndrome can severely impair the ability to talk, walk and even breathe.
Fort Atkinson community steps up to support 5 year old with rare genetic disorder
Aiden Wijeyakulasuriya is advancing to the national spelling bee competition in Washington D.C.
Madison middle schooler advances to national spelling bee competition
Irish-inspired recipes for St. Patty's Day!
Irish-inspired recipes for St. Patty's Day!
Whitewater community holds candle light vigil for baby found dead
Candle light vigil held for baby found dead in a field