Pink Boots Society aims to support education for women in brewing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to the Brewers Association Member Survey, just two percent of breweries are owned by women.

That’s a statistic the Pink Boots Society hopes to change as a non-profit supporting education for women in brewing.

The Delta Beer Lab is collaborating with the Pink Boots Society for a second year in a row to create a west coast IPA.

From the co-owner to staff to frequent patrons, an all-female team led the brewing process for the new IPA.

“Before this year, we were 75 percent female for people who had ever worked here at Delta, which was really awesome to think that we were doing things a little different. But it’s definitely not that way everywhere else,” Delta Beer Lab Co-owner Michelle “Speedy” Riehn said.

Delta Beer Lab says they plan to release the beer on April 5. It’ll be sold at Delta Labs and other bars in Madison throughout May.

