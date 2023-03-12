Snow Globe Sunday

Scattered snow today

Flurries linger into Monday morning

Rain looks likely on Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Snow has continued overnight and more of it is on the way through the rest of the day today.

Most of us are waking up to 1-3 inches of fresh snow on the ground. With temperatures right near freezing, some of that has melted on the roadways so a majority of the main roads are in pretty good shape this morning. However, you’ll still want to keep an eye out for slick spots and remember that most weather-related accidents happen in less than two inches of snow!

Scattered snow showers will continue through Sunday. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in place for Juneau, Adams, Green Lake, and Marquette counties overnight as a heavier band of snow could set up and drop a couple more inches of snowfall.

Flurries will linger into early Monday morning, before moving out and staying cloudy through the rest of the day. Most of us will see another 1-2 inches through Monday.

Sunshine is back for one day: Tuesday! Then clouds roll back in ahead of our next system which of course moves in on Thursday. Temperatures will jump into the mid and upper 40s so it looks like mainly rain on Thursday. Cooler air will move in behind the system which could bring a bit of snow on Friday.

