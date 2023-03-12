UW–Whitewater men’s basketball team Final Four bound

After beating Oswego State in Ashland, Virginia Saturday evening, the University of...
After beating Oswego State in Ashland, Virginia Saturday evening, the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater men’s basketball team is set to play Mount Union this Thursday.(Dane Sheehan)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) - After beating Oswego State in Ashland, Virginia Saturday evening, the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater men’s basketball team is set to play Mount Union this Thursday in the DIII Final Four.

The Warhawks will face the Purple Raiders at 7 p.m. Thursday at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The Warhawks have won all Elite 8 games they’ve played. The team advanced to the Final Four in 2014, 2012, 1989, 1984 and 1983, and they wone the national title for all of those seasons except 1983.

