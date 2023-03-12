Wis. Dells native holds fifth annual charity basketball tournament in honor of late father

WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Almost $44,000 has been raised for the UW Carbone Cancer Center Sunday thanks to son’s tribute to his late father.

Sixth through 8th graders from around the state gathered at Waunakee High School to compete in the fifth annual ‘Big Bill Invitational.’

Andy Van Wie hosts the annual event to pay tribute to his father, “Big Bill” Van Wie, who passed away in 2017 after a battle with Multiple Myeloma. Van Wie said his dad loved basketball and the comradery that the sport created.

“Yeah, he’d be… smiling. Yeah, he’s smiling down,” Van Wie said. “The whole family, my nieces, nephews, my siblings, my mom, the communities, everyone who’s pitched in for this, he’d be very proud of all of us. I see my daughter and nieces and nephews that are playing in this tournament, and they get along not only with their teammates but the people they play against and it just builds that community and that network that through life and as we get older, those are lifelong friends.

Van Wie said his family is grateful for the care his father received during his time at the UW Carbone Cancer Center, which is why they decide to donate the money to the center every year.

“It started again with just that one tournament and with the feedback from the communities that participated, I thought we had something special and so I talked to my mom about fundraising and how could we give back and SSM Healthcare and St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo and UW Carbone Cancer Center were all instrumental in extending and prolonging my dad’s life through treatment.”

Van Wie said next year’s tournament is already in the works. To donate to the “Big Bill” Van Wie 2023 Invitational visit https://give.wiscmedicine.org/fundraiser/4079847.

