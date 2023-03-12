Wisconsin Beef Council: Irish-inspired recipes for St. Patty’s Day!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -For the Irish in us all for St. Patrick’s Day, Angie Horkan with Wisconsin Beef Council is bringing simple, easy to serve corn beef recipes!

Ingredients:

1 Corned Beef Brisket Boneless with seasoning packet (2-1/2 to 3-1/2 pounds)

1 large onion, coarsely chopped

5 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped

1-1/2 cups apple cider or apple juice

Apple-Onion Sauté:

3 tablespoons butter, divided

2 medium onions, cut into thin wedges

1 medium Granny Smith apple, cut into 1/4-inch thick slices

1 medium McIntosh apple, cut into 1/4-inch thick slices

1 medium Golden Delicious apple, cut into 1/4-inch thick slices

1/2 cup apple cider or apple juice

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

Cooking:

Heat oven to 350°F. Place Corned Beef Brisket in roasting pan; place coarsely chopped onion and garlic around brisket. Sprinkle contents of seasoning packet over brisket. Add 1-1/2 cups cider; cover tightly with aluminum foil. Braise in 350°F oven 2-1/2 to 3-1/2 hours or until brisket is fork-tender. Meanwhile, prepare Apple-Onion Sauté. Melt 2 tablespoons butter in large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add onion wedges; cook 13 to 15 minutes or until onions are lightly brown, stirring occasionally. Add apples, remaining 1 tablespoon butter, cider, brown sugar and thyme; cook and stir 6 to 8 minutes or until apples are crisp-tender. Carve brisket diagonally across the grain into thin slices. Serve with Apple-Onion Sauté.

Ingredients:

12 ounces thinly sliced deli Corned Beef Brisket

1/2 cup Thousand Island dressing, divided

8 slices rye, swirl rye or pumpernickel bread

4 slices Swiss cheese (about 3/4 ounce each)

1 cup drained sauerkraut

Cooking:

Preheat oven to 425°F. Spread 2 teaspoons dressing on each bread slice; cut slices into quarters. Place bread pieces in a single layer on 2 baking sheets. Bake 9 to 11 minutes or until bread is lightly toasted, rotating baking sheets half way through baking. Meanwhile, cut cheese slices into quarters; cut each quarter diagonally in half to form 32 triangles. Top bread pieces evenly with Corned Beef, cheese slices and sauerkraut. Heat appetizers in 425°F oven 3 to 5 minutes or until cheese is melted. Top evenly with remaining dressing.

