12-year-old with autism missing, according to Marquette University Police

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) -Marquette University Police issued a missing person’s alert for a 12-year-old with autism from South Milwaukee.

Police say William Flanigan left his foster home at 1407 West Highland Avenue after a disagreement. Officials say he was diagnosed with autism and has limited understanding of navigating his surroundings. His biological mother resides in South Milwaukee and he has had recent contact with her.

He is a white man, 5ft 4 in, 180 lbs., with brown eyes. He has blonde short hair.

Flanigan was last seen wearing a black coat with fur, dark pants with a gray stripe down the side, black snow boots, carrying a white garbage bag, may also have a back pack.

