12-year-old with autism missing, according to Marquette University Police

missing person
missing person(WMTV)
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) -Marquette University Police issued a missing person’s alert for a 12-year-old with autism from South Milwaukee.

Police say William Flanigan left his foster home at 1407 West Highland Avenue after a disagreement. Officials say he was diagnosed with autism and has limited understanding of navigating his surroundings. His biological mother resides in South Milwaukee and he has had recent contact with her.

He is a white man, 5ft 4 in, 180 lbs., with brown eyes. He has blonde short hair.

Flanigan was last seen wearing a black coat with fur, dark pants with a gray stripe down the side, black snow boots, carrying a white garbage bag, may also have a back pack.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Voting begins on names for Madison's new snow plows and tractors on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, and...
Results are in: Winners of Madison snowplow naming contest announced
Grace Martin and Kayley Meissner face domestic terrorism charges after an assault at an Atlanta...
2 Madison women charged in Atlanta’s ‘Cop City’ attack
2 southcentral Wisconsin drivers arrested overnight for OWI’s
First Alert Day issued for Friday
Winter returns before the weekend
Racist speech allegedly hurled at Beloit basketball team during playoffs

Latest News

The St. Patrick’s Day holiday is a big weekend for bars and restaurants, and it comes at a...
St. Patrick’s Day a ‘Launch Point’ for bars and restaurants
Latest amount from last night's and today's storms
A Few More Flakes Into Tomorrow
Downtown Madison celebrates St. Patrick’s Day during annual parade
Wis. Dells native holds fifth annual charity basketball tournament in honor of late father