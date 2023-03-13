The Bodega returning to Breese Stevens this summer

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The flavors that make Madison unique will fill Breese Stevens Field this summer as The Bodega returns for its seventh year. Visitors will also get the chance to check out and buy crafts, handmade jewelry, and boutique items created by artisans from all over the region.

Organizers announced Tuesday the free evening market will run for four months from May through August, with gates opening at 5 p.m.

DatesTime
Friday, May 265 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Friday, June 305 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Friday, July 215 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 255 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Over 100 local food vendors and artisans are expected to set up shop over the course of The Bodega’s run, organizers said. They added that attendees will find activities for the kids, yard games, as well as wine and beer to enjoy.

“The Bodega is a free admission event that serves the community as a platform for small local businesses to reach shoppers in a fun, relaxing,” the announcement explained.

It closed by reminding visitors to bring their reusable bags or collapsible wagon bags.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Voting begins on names for Madison's new snow plows and tractors on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, and...
Results are in: Winners of Madison snowplow naming contest announced
Grace Martin and Kayley Meissner face domestic terrorism charges after an assault at an Atlanta...
2 Madison women charged in Atlanta’s ‘Cop City’ attack
2 southcentral Wisconsin drivers arrested overnight for OWI’s
First Alert Day issued for Friday
Winter returns before the weekend
13-year-old skier dies after striking tree on Sauk Co. slope

Latest News

In a new Overture Galleries exhibit titled “Democracy,” more than 50 artists explore their...
Spring gallery at the Overture explores democracy
More than 50 artists explore 'Democracy' in spring Playhouse Gallery exhibit
Overture Center 'Democracy' spring gallery
More than 50 artists explore 'Democracy' in spring Playhouse Gallery
New Overture Galleries exhibit titled "Democracy"
Former student at Wisconsin college charged in threats case