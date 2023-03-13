The Bodega returning to Breese Stevens this summer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The flavors that make Madison unique will fill Breese Stevens Field this summer as The Bodega returns for its seventh year. Visitors will also get the chance to check out and buy crafts, handmade jewelry, and boutique items created by artisans from all over the region.

Organizers announced Tuesday the free evening market will run for four months from May through August, with gates opening at 5 p.m.

Dates Time Friday, May 26 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Friday, June 30 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Friday, July 21 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Over 100 local food vendors and artisans are expected to set up shop over the course of The Bodega’s run, organizers said. They added that attendees will find activities for the kids, yard games, as well as wine and beer to enjoy.

“The Bodega is a free admission event that serves the community as a platform for small local businesses to reach shoppers in a fun, relaxing,” the announcement explained.

It closed by reminding visitors to bring their reusable bags or collapsible wagon bags.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.