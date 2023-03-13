Breast cancer screening bill circulates legislature

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - About half of women 40 and older have dense breasts, based on CDC statistics. That can make cancer detection more difficult.

A bipartisan bill currently circulating in the state legislature would expand coverage for breast cancer screenings.

NBC15′s Leigh Mills sat down with Gail Zeamer, who is currently fighting breast cancer while also advocating for the bill’s passage. To hear more about Gail’s story and to learn more about this bipartisan bill, watch the full interview attached to this story.

Senate Bill 121 was introduced last Wednesday and referred to the Committee on Health. The bill failed to make it through the legislative process last session, but some tweaks have been made since. there are 34 co-sponsors of the current bill.

