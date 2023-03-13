City of Madison closes in on Glacial Drumlin State Trail connection

By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison is one step closer to connecting the gap between Madison and the Glacial Drumlin State Trail in Cottage Grove.

Officials announced Monday the city’s submission of an application for federal Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) funding to complete the Capital City Trail. The city has already obtained the ability to build a path connecting the east side of Interstate 39/90 with Wagon Trail.

City of Madison Transportation Director Tom Lynch said Dane County residents have been waiting for the trail extension.

“It has been a long process and we are grateful for the partnerships that led to this agreement on the path alignment and ability to move forward,” Lynch said.

The project is on hold while officials await a resolution allowing the city to cross the interstate, but once completed, the path will be part of an over 100-mile bike and pedestrian path.

City officials anticipate the project to start in 2025 or 2026, if funding is granted.

