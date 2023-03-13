Country star Darius Rucker coming to Dubuque

Darius Rucker promotional image for his Starting Fires Tour.
Darius Rucker promotional image for his Starting Fires Tour.((Released by Q Casino))
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (WMTV) – Country superstar and onetime blowfish Darius Rucker is coming to Dubuque this summer.

Rucker will bring his Starting Fires Tour at the Back Waters Stage on Thursday, July 13, as part of Q Casino’s 2023 Summer Concert Series.

The casino’s CFO/COO Brian Rakestraw said they were excited to bring Rucker to Dubuque.

“From his time spent fronting Hootie and the Blowfish to his current success as a solo artist, he has developed a large following of fans, so it’s exciting to have him share his talents here on the Back Waters Stage in Dubuque,” he said.

Drew Green will open the show.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, March 17, and will run $69.99, according to the casino. They can be purchased at BackWaterStage.com or at Q Casino’s guest services.

