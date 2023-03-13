Exploring ‘Democracy’ spring gallery exhibit unfolds at the Overture

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -More than 50 artists, roughly 70-80 percent of which originate from Dane County, are portraying what they see as the current state of democracy in a new spring exhibit at the Overture Playhouse Gallery.

As democracies across the globe are being challenged, these selected artists delve into what being a part of a democratic system entails and the people who are engrained within them. Themes include immigration, race, justice, voting and layers of the bilingual experience.

To connect and learn more about the artists and their work, the Overture is inviting guests to the space Friday, May 5.

In addition to “Democracy,” three more exhibits will open Tuesday March 14 in Galleries I, II and III.

Madison-based artist Sophia Voelker, who created the hair pick artwork shown above, says she wanted to portray and emphasize the importance of African Americans cultural, scientific and educational influences on American society.

“Every artist has a way of letting you know through their own personal experiences and through their own personal stories that this is their version of democracy and expressing exactly how democracy impacts them,” Voelker said.

Artist Holly Meyers, a first time artist with the Overture, as is Voelker, said she hopes people walk through the gallery open-minded and leave thinking that we’re not as different as we may have thought.

“I think we all want similar things for people, I think we all want good things for people, I think we all want to empower each other to want good things for people,” Meyers started. “I hope that people go and see a connectiveness through that, I hope people see something that brings us together and not separate us, that it doesn’t matter where we’re at in our lives, we all want good things for each other.”

Overture galleries are always free and open to the public for viewing with many of the pieces for sale by regional artists.

