Fight over kitchen appliance sends on to the hospital, MPD reports

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – One person was arrested Sunday after he and another man got in a fight over a kitchen appliance, according to the Madison Police Department.

The police report did not identify the specific type of appliance, nor did it indicate what brought them to blows. However, one of them, a 55-year-old man, is accused of punching the victim several times.

Madison police officers were called to the home, in the 4000 block of Nakoosa Trail, around 3:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The suspect was booked into the Dane Co. jail on battery, disorderly conduct, and bail jumping counts. The police department added its investigation into the incident is ongoing.

