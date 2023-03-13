A Few More Flakes Into Tomorrow

Chilly start to the week

Sun is back on Tuesday

Temperatures back on the rise through the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We had a nice addition of some snow last night and into this morning. Accumulations across our area were anywhere between 2-4.5″ in our northerly areas. Madison received just about 4″, which was expected. Marquette and Green Lake Country are still under Winter Weather Alerts till 4 a.m. tomorrow and could receive additional amounts overnight. The rest of us could also see a passing flurry, but none of this upcoming slight snow will give us any more, accumulation.

Temperatures overnight and into tomorrow will be chilly. Morning lows will reach down into the mid to low teens and highs barely reaching the freezing mark.

While Monday is looking to stay cloudy, Tuesday is set for us to have plenty of sunshine through much of the day, still mind with highs in the mid-30s.

Then for the end of the week, we’re watching our next system move in. This one will be moving into warm enough air that we’re likely only going to be seeing showers out of it. That will start Wednesday night and last into much of Thursday. Travel on roads could be slows because of lower visibility and periods of heavier rain.

