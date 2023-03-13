Husband, wife both hit jackpots at casino totaling over $100K

According to the Rampart Casino, a husband and wife hit side-by-side jackpots playing $1 hands...
According to the Rampart Casino, a husband and wife hit side-by-side jackpots playing $1 hands of Four Card Keno on Saturday night.(Rampart Casino via KVVU)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A husband and wife who were gambling at a Las Vegas-area casino over the weekend hit jackpots totaling more than $100,000.

According to the Rampart Casino, the unidentified couple hit side-by-side jackpots playing $1 hands of Four Card Keno on Saturday night.

“We aren’t sure who has the bragging rights for the highest win, the husband or the wife, but one hit $87,240 and the other $13,048, adding up to more than $100K,” casino officials told KVVU.

Rampart Casino is located about 10 miles west of the Las Vegas Strip.

No further information about the couple was provided.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 southcentral Wisconsin drivers arrested overnight for OWI’s
Voting begins on names for Madison's new snow plows and tractors on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, and...
Results are in: Winners of Madison snowplow naming contest announced
Grace Martin and Kayley Meissner face domestic terrorism charges after an assault at an Atlanta...
2 Madison women charged in Atlanta’s ‘Cop City’ attack
First Alert Day issued for Friday
Winter returns before the weekend
13-year-old skier dies after striking tree on Sauk Co. slope

Latest News

FILE - Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters following a...
Mitch McConnell released from hospital, headed to inpatient rehab
President Biden took the state with the UK, Australian prime ministers.
Biden announces nuclear-powered submarines for Australia
U.S. Sen Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) sits down with InvestigateTV to discuss his push for stronger...
Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) Addresses Unemployment Fraud
Jason Derulo performing at the SB Tailgate during the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday,...
‘It was heart-stopping’: Jason Derulo gives server $5,000 tip
Fraud Files: Government looks to take action on unemployment theft