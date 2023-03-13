Man arrested at downtown Madison hotel for allegedly causing a disturbance

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man who was not staying at a Madison hotel is accused of causing a disturbance while intoxicated in one of its hallways, the Madison Police Department reported.

Multiple people reported the man to police, according to a MPD incident report. Officers were called to the hotel, located on the 500 block of West Johnson Street, around 3:50 a.m. Saturday.

MPD stated that the man was allegedly resistive to officers and threatened them as they escorted him out of the hotel.

The 28-year-old Kimberly resident faces charges of disorderly conduct, trespassing, resisting arrest and threats to law enforcement. MPD added that the investigation was ongoing.

