Man arrested at downtown Madison hotel for allegedly causing a disturbance

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man who was not staying at a Madison hotel is accused of causing a disturbance while intoxicated in one of its hallways, the Madison Police Department reported.

Multiple people reported the man to police, according to a MPD incident report. Officers were called to the hotel, located on the 500 block of West Johnson Street, around 3:50 a.m. Saturday.

MPD stated that the man was allegedly resistive to officers and threatened them as they escorted him out of the hotel.

The 28-year-old Kimberly resident faces charges of disorderly conduct, trespassing, resisting arrest and threats to law enforcement. MPD added that the investigation was ongoing.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.