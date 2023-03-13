Mark Pocan recognized as National Champion for youth by Boys & Girls Clubs of America

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of America awarded Rep. Mark Pocan with the 2023 Congressional Champion of Youth Award after he nearly tripled funds for clubs nationwide.

Chief Development Officer Laura Ford-Harris states this award is the highest honor given to a government official and given to leaders for strong commitment in service for the clubs. As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County explained that Pocan played a key role in increasing the club funding nationally from $26 million in 2021 to over $74 million in 2022.

“Representative Pocan’s leadership was pivotal in securing funds for our new workforce development center,” President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County Michael Johnson said.

Since 2019, the Wisconsin organization has served over 144,000 youth after school and on weekends.

“Whether it’s building a better workforce, responding to childhood trauma or preventing kids from using opiates, we have solutions to Wisconsin’s top problems,” Director of the Wisconsin Alliance Andy Gussert said.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.