Mark Pocan recognized as National Champion for youth by Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Mark Pocan was recognized for nearly tripling funding for Boys & Girls Clubs of Wisconsin.
Mark Pocan was recognized for nearly tripling funding for Boys & Girls Clubs of Wisconsin.(Boys and Girls Club of Dane County)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of America awarded Rep. Mark Pocan with the 2023 Congressional Champion of Youth Award after he nearly tripled funds for clubs nationwide.

Chief Development Officer Laura Ford-Harris states this award is the highest honor given to a government official and given to leaders for strong commitment in service for the clubs. As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County explained that Pocan played a key role in increasing the club funding nationally from $26 million in 2021 to over $74 million in 2022.

“Representative Pocan’s leadership was pivotal in securing funds for our new workforce development center,” President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County Michael Johnson said.

Since 2019, the Wisconsin organization has served over 144,000 youth after school and on weekends.

“Whether it’s building a better workforce, responding to childhood trauma or preventing kids from using opiates, we have solutions to Wisconsin’s top problems,” Director of the Wisconsin Alliance Andy Gussert said.

