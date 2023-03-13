MPD: OWI suspect had just picked up infant from babysitter

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Just minutes after he picked up an infant from the babysitter’s house, a 38-year-old man was arrested and booked on an OWI count, the Madison Police Dept. said.

Officers found the suspect on Saturday after multiple people alerted MPD to a group of men who were apparently drunk and trying to go into houses in the 200 block of Thompson Dr., the report stated.

When the officers arrived around 5:30 p.m., the men were allegedly sitting in truck that was still running. Bottles of beer and liquor were also discovered in the truck, MPD indicated. The baby was still with them too, laying in a car seat that was propped on the center console.

The suspect was booked into the Dane Co. jail on a count of OWI with a passenger under the 16 years of age. The baby was released to his mother.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.