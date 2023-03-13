MPD recovers fentanyl pills, other drugs during vehicle search

Drug arrests
Drug arrests(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers collected nearly six dozen fentanyl pills and other drugs while searching a vehicle over the weekend.

Members of MPD’s Central District Community Policing Team were patrolling around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, in the 200 block of Gilman Street, when they saw a driver loitering in a parking lot and smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The drugs police discovered included more than 70 fentanyl pills, cocaine and meth.

Officers arrested the 43-year-old Madison man, who is accused of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and fentanyl, casual possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing. Police took the man to the Dane County Jail.

