MPD: Suspect arrested after circling house, looking into windows

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department (MPD) arrested a Madison man after a woman reported him circling her house and looking inside.

Officers arrived at the 100 block of N. Bassett St. at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Officials found fresh boot prints at multiple locations nearby. At one house, snow was knocked off a windowpane.

Officials found the suspect nearby wearing all black. The 36-year-old Madison man was arrested for disorderly conduct and trespassing. MPD is still investigating the incident.

