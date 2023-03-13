MPD: Suspect arrested after circling house, looking into windows

(KTTC)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department (MPD) arrested a Madison man after a woman reported him circling her house and looking inside.

Officers arrived at the 100 block of N. Bassett St. at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Officials found fresh boot prints at multiple locations nearby. At one house, snow was knocked off a windowpane.

Officials found the suspect nearby wearing all black. The 36-year-old Madison man was arrested for disorderly conduct and trespassing. MPD is still investigating the incident.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 southcentral Wisconsin drivers arrested overnight for OWI’s
Voting begins on names for Madison's new snow plows and tractors on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, and...
Results are in: Winners of Madison snowplow naming contest announced
Grace Martin and Kayley Meissner face domestic terrorism charges after an assault at an Atlanta...
2 Madison women charged in Atlanta’s ‘Cop City’ attack
First Alert Day issued for Friday
Winter returns before the weekend
13-year-old skier dies after striking tree on Sauk Co. slope

Latest News

Whitewater community holds candle light vigil for baby found dead
Whitewater PD reveals more on baby whose body was found in field
Rash of vehicle thefts reported in Dane Co.
The Bodega returning to Breese Stevens this summer
The Bodega returning to Breese Stevens this summer
The Bodega returning to Breese Stevens this summer
Rash of vehicle thefts reported in Dane Co.
Rash of vehicle thefts reported in Dane Co.