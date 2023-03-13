MPD: Woman attacks bus driver, spits on people at men’s shelter

(WMTV Elise Romas)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A woman is accused of assaulting a bus driver before exposing herself when she arrived at the men’s homeless shelter. She allegedly went on to spit on people at the shelter as well as officers trying to take her into custody.

According to the Madison Police Department, the bus was moving when the 43-year-old suspect pulled the bus driver’s shirt over his head and attacked him Friday afternoon. When she reached the men’s shelter, in the 2000 block of Zeier Road, the woman exposed herself and spat on individuals there.

Madison police responded to the area shortly after 5 p.m. and found her nearby, the report continued. When officers approached her, she allegedly spit on them before being arrested.

The woman was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct, lewd and lascivious behavior, discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker and simple battery.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 southcentral Wisconsin drivers arrested overnight for OWI’s
Voting begins on names for Madison's new snow plows and tractors on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, and...
Results are in: Winners of Madison snowplow naming contest announced
Grace Martin and Kayley Meissner face domestic terrorism charges after an assault at an Atlanta...
2 Madison women charged in Atlanta’s ‘Cop City’ attack
First Alert Day issued for Friday
Winter returns before the weekend
13-year-old skier dies after striking tree on Sauk Co. slope

Latest News

Wisconsin DMV gives advice, steps for valid voter ID
This photo provided by the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office shows Arvin Mathur.
Former student at Wisconsin college charged in threats case
DHS warns FoodShare members of recent text message scam
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
Man arrested at downtown Madison hotel for allegedly causing a disturbance