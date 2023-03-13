MPD: Woman attacks bus driver, spits on people at men’s shelter

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A woman is accused of assaulting a bus driver before exposing herself when she arrived at the men’s homeless shelter. She allegedly went on to spit on people at the shelter as well as officers trying to take her into custody.

According to the Madison Police Department, the bus was moving when the 43-year-old suspect pulled the bus driver’s shirt over his head and attacked him Friday afternoon. When she reached the men’s shelter, in the 2000 block of Zeier Road, the woman exposed herself and spat on individuals there.

Madison police responded to the area shortly after 5 p.m. and found her nearby, the report continued. When officers approached her, she allegedly spit on them before being arrested.

The woman was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct, lewd and lascivious behavior, discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker and simple battery.

