Rash of vehicle thefts reported in Dane Co.

Seven thefts were reported in one night, the Sheriff’s Office says.
(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOWN OF WESTPORT, Wis. (WMTV) – A string of overnight vehicle break-ins that happened in a single night over the weekend were likely all connected, the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office says.

Seven people reported having their vehicles broken into, the Sheriff’s Office reported Monday morning. The first call came Saturday around 9:30 p.m. from someone on Cottontail Trail with the rest of the reports coming that night or the next morning.

The victim told investigators he saw two people rooting through his vehicle before driving off in a black sedan. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspects made off with his wallet. Monday’s statement did not include information about any of the other thefts or break-ins.

The Sheriff’s Office is reminding everyone not to leave any valuables in the vehicles and to be sure to lock them. Investigators also ask anyone with information or possible security camera footage to call its tip line at 608-284-6900.

