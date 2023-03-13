Slow-no-wake order lifter for part of Rock River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Water levels along Wisconsin’s southernmost stretch of the Rock River have fallen far enough to allow officials to lift the slow-no-wake order imposed last week.

The change removes the restriction between the W B R Townline Road Bridge and the Illinois border, the Sheriff’s Office explained.

Rock Co. deputies will remove the signs announcing the order for that portion of the river, the Sheriff’s Office added. (see affected portions below)

The order remains in effect north of the bridge, however, for the rest of Rock County, stretching to Lake Koshkonong. Restrictions for that part of the river have been in effect since the end of February.

The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office lifts slow-no-wake order for portion of the Rock River on Monday, March 13, 2023. (Rock Co. Sheriff's Office)

