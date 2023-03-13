Snow finally moves out today

Few flurries this morning

Cloudy & cool today

Sunny but still cool on Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The system that brought us snow over the weekend is finally on its last legs and will be moving on this morning.

Many of us are waking up to an extra dusting of snow on the ground this morning. While this should majorly disrupt your morning commute, you’ll still want to watch for slicks spots as some roads are snow-covered. Snow will be pushed farther to our east by late morning and we’ll stay cloudy through the rest of Monday.

High temperatures will be on the cooler side today, staying in the upper 20s and lower 30s with breezy winds out of the north gusting close to 30 mph at times. Clouds will slowly clear overnight which means that we’ll wake up to sunny skies on Tuesday, but also cooler temperatures.

Lows Tuesday morning will be in the lower teens, possibly single-digits farther north. Highs will warm into the lower 30s by the afternoon with skies staying clear.

Clouds will be back on Wednesday, with maybe a few peeks of sunshine. Winds will shift out of the south, causing temperatures to climb quickly into the mid and upper 40s for both Wednesday and Thursday. That’s ahead of our next system that looks to start as rain on Thursday, possibly switching to a rain/snow mix on Friday as cooler air starts to move in.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.