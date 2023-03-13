SSM Health to no longer require universal mask-wearing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Universal mask-wearing will no longer be required at SSM Health facilities, the health system announced Monday. The change will go into effect on Wednesday.

SSM Health explained that it will continue to screen patients, and those with symptoms of an upper respiratory infection or known and suspected COVID-19 infections will be required to wear a mask.

Those who wish to wear a mask may continue to do so and SSM Health said it will still have masks on hand for patients who want one.

SSM Health said staff and providers will continue to follow CDC guidance and protocols regarding personal protective equipment.

The move comes as the National Public Health Emergency is set to end on May 11, prompting the health system to take steps to “safely roll back some mitigation measures implemented during the pandemic.”

“We are making this change in response to the changing status of COVID-19 in the communities we serve,” a statement from the SSM Health said. “Highly effective vaccines and treatments for COVID-19 are now widely available and we continue to see community levels in our service areas stabilize and decline.”

In another sign of COVID-19 measures winding down, Public Health Madison & Dane County revealed last week that its testing clinic for the virus would shut down on April 14.

