St. Patrick’s Day a ‘Launch Point’ for bars and restaurants

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The St. Patrick’s Day holiday is a big weekend for bars and restaurants, and it comes at a pivotal point on the calendar for the industry preparing for Spring.

“Yeah, super excited about Saint Patrick’s,” said the managing partner at Borough Beer Company, Gaston Solis. “I think it’s kind of The Benchmark for the spring in the summer.”

For bars and restaurants across the Madison area, January and February are typically slow, and the holiday marks a chance to pull business out of the teeth of winter. The manager at Echo Tap & Grill, Jessi Fields, says the company they see in those months is half of the typical traffic. But she says St. Patrick’s Day crowds, which roughly double in size, helps the industry bounce back and power hiring.

“We kind of have to cut down on a lot of staff right now, I’ve been calling in staff that I’ve furloughed to come back and work, and they’re super excited to come back and make more money,” said Fields.

According to WalletHub, Americans spent nearly $6 billion in total on St. Patrick’s Day in 2022. Solis says it is a launch point for restaurants and bars turning the page from Winter to Spring.

“I think it’s kind of the benchmark for the Spring,” said Solis. “Saint Patrick’s Day weekend really propelled, you know, restaurants into that Spring/Summer kind of crowd.”

St. Patrick’s Day festivities typically occur on the weekend before the holiday, and because it falls on a Friday, bar managers are hopeful for two holiday crowds in 2023.

