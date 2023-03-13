Tickets on sale now for UW men’s NIT game

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Tickets are on sale now for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s Tuesday night showdown against Bradley in the NIT.

Tickets went on sale Monday at 10 a.m. and can be ordered online at UWBadgers.com or by phone at 1-800-GO-BADGERS. Seats in the 100-level run $25, while ones in the 200/300 levels will cost $20, the university indicated.

The Badgers will face off against Bradley (25-9, conf. 16-4) which finished atop Missouri Valley Conference during the regular season, but missed out on the NCAA men’s championship after losing to Drake in the MVC finals.

If UW wins, they would face the winner of 3-seed Liberty or Villanova, in Madison. They would be at home for the quarterfinals as well, unless they play the pool’s top-seed Oregon makes it that far.

