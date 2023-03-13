Whitewater PD reveals more on baby whose body was found in field

By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT
WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) – The Whitewater Police Department offered new details about the condition of a baby whose body was found in a field near a trailer park earlier this month.

In Tuesday’s update the police department revealed the child was a baby boy. Detectives have not determined the identity of the infant nor have they indicated having information on who his parents could be.

When the baby was found, he was wrapped in a light-colored shirt and no other clothing, the statement continued.

His body was found inside a plastic bag that had been placed in a cardboard box, Tuesday’s update indicated. Investigators believe he was left in the field less than two days prior to being discovered.

The police department previously reported the child was found on the morning of Saturday, March 4, in a field near the Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park, at 755 N. Tratt Street. Investigators did not release any other details at the time.

The police department asks anyone with information about the baby’s death or about his mother or father to reach out to the police department. Tips can be left by calling 262-473-0555 and selecting option #4. Detectives can be emailed directly by writing either Detective Justin Brock at  jbrock@whitewater-wi.gov or Detective Anthony Heilberger at aheilberger@whitewater-wi.org.

The police department also noted that tips can be made anonymously at P3Tips.com.

