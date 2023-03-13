Wisconsin DMV gives advice, steps for valid voter ID

(Katelyn Quisenberry)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Voters can obtain free identification for valid voting through the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles, as the Wisconsin Spring Election approaches on April 4.

Valid forms of voter ID include a driver’s license, identification card and military or student ID card, according to the DMV. There is no separate “voter ID” and a REAL ID card is not required to vote.

Documents such as a birth certificate, valid passport or certificate of naturalization are required when applying for an original ID card.

If required identification documents are not readily available, the Voter ID Petition Process through the DMV is free and can be used to quickly get a valid receipt to take to the polls.

Voters are advised to start the application process online to obtain acceptable voter ID through the DMV’s website.

Information related to voter eligibility, poll locations, voter registration information or other election information can be found through the Wisconsin Elections Commission website.

For questions on obtaining an ID to vote, call the DMV’s toll-free hotline at (844) 588-1069.

