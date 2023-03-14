Authorities: $87 million in cocaine, 2 bodies found on illegal submarine

Colombian authorities said they seized almost three tons of cocaine and found two bodies inside...
Colombian authorities said they seized almost three tons of cocaine and found two bodies inside an illegal submarine.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLOMBIA (CNN) - The Colombian Navy said it intercepted an illegal submarine ship that was transporting 2,643 kilograms of cocaine hydrochloride.

According to a statement from authorities, the cocaine is valued at over $87 million.

The destination of the shipment was Central America.

The military entered the boat, approximately 15 meters long, and found two bodies onboard and two people who were in poor health.

The two rescued people were transported to another ship to receive medical attention.

Colombian authorities seized almost three tons of cocaine and found two bodies inside an illegal submarine. (ARMADA DE COLOMBIA)

Officials said the rescued people and the deceased were taken to the city of Tumaco in the southwest of Colombia.

Authorities said there was an accident inside the semi-submersible vessel, which generated toxic gases from the fuel.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitewater community holds candle light vigil for baby found dead
Whitewater PD reveals more on baby whose body was found in field
2 southcentral Wisconsin drivers arrested overnight for OWI’s
Grace Martin and Kayley Meissner face domestic terrorism charges after an assault at an Atlanta...
2 Madison women charged in Atlanta’s ‘Cop City’ attack
First Alert Day issued for Friday
Winter returns before the weekend
13-year-old skier dies after striking tree on Sauk Co. slope

Latest News

Texas authorities say two dogs were recently found abandoned on the side of the road.
Dogs found abandoned in hot crate on side of the road, authorities say
24-year-old Marshawn Giles also faces 18 charges in total including multiple felony counts.
Marshawn Giles murder charge
Finalists for the Boys and Girls Club ‘Youth of the Year’ competition got a chance to speak in...
Wisconsin youth meet with state officials during Boys and Girls Club competition
The speech is a chance to shed light on the challenges impacting native communities statewide.
State of the Tribes Address