BCycle celebrates expansion to Fitchburg

BCycle Madison
BCycle Madison(BCycle)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - BCycle e-bikes return to the Madison area on March 15, and this year, riders will have a fourth city to ride from.

The company revealed Monday that Fitchburg will be the fourth community in the Madison area to join its network. Other than Madison, BCycle added stations to Monona in 2021 and McFarland in 2022.

A Wisconsin Department of Transportation grant program helped support access to bike share in Madison and Fitchburg from 2022-2026. BCycle said it will open 20 new stations and over 110 electric bikes with funding from the grant.

BCycle also announced plans to update its current pass options for riders. A monthly pass will go down in price from $30 to $25, while an annual pass will move up to $150.

Those who want to access BCycle bikes can download the BCycle app.

