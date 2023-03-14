Dane Co. police discuss trends after multiple weekend car thefts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police say there might be a trend to multiple car thefts in the Dane County area over the weekend.

Fitchburg experienced five stolen cars while Monona experienced two. Monona Police Department officers recovered both cars. Fitchburg recovered four of the five, all of which had broken windows. They were also found in the same neighborhood they were taken from.

Police say Kia and Hyundai models continue to be targeted due to security vulnerability. They say it’s important to watch if manufacturers of cars put out new information on car protection. Fitchburg Lieutenant Edward Hartwick says cars of other makes are taken if they are seen as easy targets.

“We typically see spurts of activity where cars will be stolen in one community and then used for other property crimes in another neighboring community,” Hartwick said. “I think that’s the one thing that folks may tend to forget about when a car is stolen--it then allows those individuals to commit crimes rather quickly in other parts of the area.”

Monona Police Chief Brian Chaney and he says he has never seen so many people reaching out for steering wheel locks.

He says cars are the most vulnerable when they are unlocked or being warmed up with no one tending to it. Chaney says anyone is a victim of car theft they should report it immediately.

