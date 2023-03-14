Dry Weather Continues

Rain Thursday

Wintry Mix Friday

Snow Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It was a suntastic Tuesday across southern Wisconsin, but as we know too well, it won’t be sticking around. Clouds return Wednesday ahead of our next weathermaker and rain is likely on Thursday. As colder air moves in for St. Patrick’s Day Friday, rain will mix with snow. Any lingering moisture will be plain snow by the time we head into Saturday. There is the potential of some minor snow accumulations on the back side of this system, but it appears the more significant winter impacts will stay to our north. There should be improving conditions by the end of the weekend and a lot of sunshine for the first half of next week!

Mostly clear tonight with cold temperatures into the upper teens. Light southerly winds of 3-5 mph. Early sunshine Wednesday, followed by increasing afternoon clouds. Milder temperatures into the middle 40s thanks to gusty southerly winds of 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph. Cloudy Wednesday night with lows much warmer into the upper 30s. Winds will remain breezy.

Rain develops Thursday and some heavier showers can’t be ruled out. Highs will be mild into the middle 40s. Gusty winds remain out of the south 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph. Colder air filters in Thursday night and could mix in some snow as lows get into the lower 30s. Scattered rain and snow showers Friday with steady or falling temperatures into the lower and middle 30s. Much colder Friday night as snow showers remain. Those snow showers may linger into Saturday with much colder conditions. Highs to start the weekend into the upper 20s.

We should clear things out by Sunday and get back into some sunshine. Sunshine that could last through the middle of next week. Highs will start off chilly into the middle 30s, but warming into the middle 40s by the end of the extended period.

