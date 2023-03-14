Former Rep. Pat Schroeder, pioneer for women’s rights, dies

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(AP) - Former U.S. Rep. Pat Schroeder, a pioneer for women’s and family rights in Congress, died Monday night. She was 82.

Schroeder’s former press secretary, Andrea Camp, said Schroeder suffered a stroke recently and died at a hospital in Florida, the state where she had been residing.

The first woman elected to Congress from Colorado, Schroeder went on to serve 12 terms. She became one of the most influential Democrats for two decades but never chaired a major committee.

Schroeder was best known for getting a family leave bill passed, providing job protection for care of a newborn, sick child or parent.

In 1987, she tested the waters for the presidency, mounting a fundraising drive after fellow Coloradan Gary Hart pulled out of the race. She backed out because her heart wasn’t in it and she hated fundraising.

