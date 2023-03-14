Here comes the sun!

Sunny but cool today

Milder Wednesday

Rain moves in Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a cloudy weekend and a mainly overcast Monday, sunshine is back today!

High pressure began to move in overnight, clearing out the clouds overhead. However, that has also allowed for temperatures to drop significantly this morning. We’re waking up to temps in the teens and wind chills near zero in much of southern Wisconsin. Once the sun rises, temperatures will begin to warm but will stay in the lower 30s once again today.

We’ll start Wednesday sunny and a bit warmer, but winds will be strong out of the south. Southerly winds will help to bring in more warmth though, highs will reach the mid to upper 40s tomorrow afternoon. Clouds will be increasing through the day ahead of next Thursday system.

At this point, it looks like Thursday will start on a dry note, with scattered rain showers moving in after Noon. Activity will last overnight, with the potential for some light snow to begin mixing in as cooler air moves in.

A bit of rain or snow shower activity could linger through Friday morning. Temperatures will be dropping through the day on Friday the high temperature you see on the 7-day will likely be reached in the morning!

