MPD investigating shots fired incident on city’s north side

By Lila Szyryj
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police reported on Monday that officers responded to a shots fired incident on Madison’s north side over the weekend.

The Madison Police Department said multiple people reported hearing gunshots around 4:30 a.m. Saturday near the 2500 block of Monterey Drive and officers found several shell casings in the road when they arrived. A witness also reported seeing a vehicle speed away from the area.

There were no injuries or property damage reported.

MPD indicated the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or online.

