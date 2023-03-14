MPD investigating weapons violation on city’s north side

Madison Police Department squad car
Madison Police Department squad car
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man allegedly pointed a gun at two people on Madison’s north side over the weekend, police reported Monday.

The Madison Police Department said the weapons violation occurred around 7:45 p.m. Sunday on the 2600 block of Scofield Street when the two people walked by a parked car. After a verbal altercation, the suspect got out of the car and pointed a gun at both victims.

There were no injuries and no arrests have been made.

MPD indicated the investigation is still ongoing.

