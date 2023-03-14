Opening date set for Oregon Culver’s

Culver's
Culver's
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The highly anticipated Culver’s location in Oregon is almost ready to open its doors.

A Culver’s spokesperson confirmed that the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the restaurant will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, March 27, at the new location at 1075 Park Street in Oregon. The restaurant, known for its ButterBurgers, cheese curds and creamy custard, will welcome customers at 10 a.m.

Culver’s Co-founder Craig Culver will attend the ceremony to celebrate the new location with the community, along with Dana Terrian, who created “Little Culver’s.”

Prospective customers may remember that this site sparked the “Little Culver’s,” a small replica of the restaurant near the site of the new location, which had over a thousand toy cars in the drive-thru line. Community members flocked to see the tiny attraction as they waited for the actual site to open. Culver’s said it will also honor this mini-location during the opening.

You'll soon be able to get butterburgers, crinkle cut fries and frozen custard in the City of Oregon.

According to Culver’s, a local FFA chapter helped collect each of the 1,641 toy cars and donated them to a local Goodwill store.

Culver’s has more than 900 locations across the country.

