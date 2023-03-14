Report: Packers star WR Allen Lazard possibly headed to New York Jets

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) – The New York Jets are reportedly on the verge of landing a Green Bay Packers star. No, not that one.

The AFL East team is working to close the deal with wide receiver Allen Lazard, ESPN’s Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted Tuesday morning, citing league sources.

Lazard, who is a free agent, has not made a decision yet, and another team may be pursuing him, Schefter added.

The tweet also noted Lazard landing in New York would reunite him with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Jets are actively working to reach an agreement with Packers’ free-agent WR Allen Lazard, per league sources. There is another team involved, and no final decision, but the Jets are trying to reunite Lazard and OC Nathaniel Hackett. pic.twitter.com/rkzX17o5do — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2023

Obviously, the big question still on all Packers fans’ minds is who will be throwing the football to him. The Jets are considered the most likely destination for Aaron Rodgers should the Packers trade the future Hall of Famer in the near future.

While the Packers and their quarterback have not made a call on what they will do for next season, Rodgers did tweet on Tuesday night. The question is ‘what does it mean?’

SULLLLLL. 🤣🤣 — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) March 14, 2023

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.