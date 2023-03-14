Report: Packers star WR Allen Lazard possibly headed to New York Jets

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) warms up before an NFL football game against...
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) warms up before an NFL football game against the Los angles Rams in Green Bay, Wis. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.(Morry Gash | AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) – The New York Jets are reportedly on the verge of landing a Green Bay Packers star. No, not that one.

The AFL East team is working to close the deal with wide receiver Allen Lazard, ESPN’s Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted Tuesday morning, citing league sources.

Lazard, who is a free agent, has not made a decision yet, and another team may be pursuing him, Schefter added.

The tweet also noted Lazard landing in New York would reunite him with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Obviously, the big question still on all Packers fans’ minds is who will be throwing the football to him. The Jets are considered the most likely destination for Aaron Rodgers should the Packers trade the future Hall of Famer in the near future.

While the Packers and their quarterback have not made a call on what they will do for next season, Rodgers did tweet on Tuesday night. The question is ‘what does it mean?’

