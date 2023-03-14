Pie for Pi Day! Non-profit organizes support for Dane Co. bakers

Dane Buy Local celebrates Pi Day in a delicious and hyper-local way.
Pies waiting to be picked up in a drive-thru format from Monona Methodist United Church Tuesday.
Pies waiting to be picked up in a drive-thru format from Monona Methodist United Church Tuesday.(WMTV)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Mar. 14, 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Pi Day has long been observed in many ways, including eating pie and discussing the significance of the number π. For Dane Buy Local, the math was simple: March 14 is a day to be dedicated to area bakers.

From March 2 through March 9, the Dane County non-profit encouraged people to order a pie (or three) from a plethora of local bakers to then be picked up on Pi Day.

Pies will be doled out in a drive-thru fashion March 14 from the Monona United Methodist Church. This is the second year Dane Buy Local is running Pi(e) Day for their participating member restaurants. More than $7,500 will be going directly to the pie-makers with a total pie-count on the week sitting just a slice above 350.

While the pre-ordering timeframe ran, customers shopping for desserts had the option to donate a pie at checkout to the River Food Pantry as well.

Participating bakeries and restaurants included Beef Butter BBQ, DelicateEssence, FEED Bakery, Madame Chu, Sweeternative Baking, Green Owl Cafe, Madison Chocolate Company, Migrants, Short Stack Eatery, Stella’s Bakery, Second Breakfast Bakery, Cambridge Market Cafe, and Dolce Desserts By Dominique.

Volunteers and Dane Buy Local members joins The Morning Show Tuesday to detail the slice of service to the areas bakers.

Kavanaugh Restaurant Supply is supplying a large commercial refrigerator for storage and Beans n Cream for storing Salvatore’s frozen pies.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

