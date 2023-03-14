Sauk Prairie Schools announce mental health grant

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The U.S. Department of Education awarded Sauk Prairie School District over $4 million to go towards a school-based mental health program.

The grant will increase collaboration across education, mental health, healthcare and law enforcement agencies to better meet student needs. The grant will be distributed over five years and the Sauk Prairie School District will match 25% of the funds.

Congressman Mark Pocan said he is proud to see this model in the school to serve students.

“The issue of mental health is so important to people in both parties, and that’s why it was the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act that we passed to make sure that we’re looking at the aspect of mental health because it’s such a big part of a safer community,” Pocan said.

Community collaboration will include streamlining service delivery and eliminating redundancy.

