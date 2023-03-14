Security cameras used to find Madison apartment filled with smoke

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A Madison woman used her home security app to learn her home was filled with smoke from food she left on the stove, according to a Madison Fire Dept. report.

The woman told firefighters she realized she may have left some food cooking after heading out Monday evening to run an errand. At that point, she grabbed her phone and pulled up a security app tied to multiple cameras in her apartment. Seeing all the smoke, she called 911.

Firefighters rushed to her home, in the 1000 block of Gilbert Road, shortly before 8 p.m. and confirmed it was filled with smoke. According to the report, they found a pan with now-burned hamburger was found on the stove and moved it over to the sink. MFD noted that they were called and got there in time to prevent a fire.

Crews cleared out the smoke and were getting ready to leave, the report continued, when the woman who lived there returned to thank them for getting there so quickly and helping out.

