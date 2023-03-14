St. Vincent de Paul of Madison breaks ground on store expansion project

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A groundbreaking ceremony Monday afternoon marked the beginning of St. Vincent De Paul’s expansion and building project.

The St. Vinny’s thrift store on Williamson and South Baldwin Street is set to be reconstructed, with a grand opening expected in 2024. A two-story building is set to be built on the property, with an expansion onto the current retail space.

The new building’s second floor will offer supportive services for single parents through the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Program.

The Baldwin Street-side of the thrift store and the Baldwin-Williamson corner building will be demolished. St Vinny’s officials said that portion of the building is structurally compromised and has reached the end of its life.

The Williamson Street-side of the building will stay open during reconstruction.

