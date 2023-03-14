UW–Madison Provost John Karl Scholz to leave for University of Oregon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin–Madison Provost John Karl Scholz is leaving his position to become the new president of the University of Oregon, officials announced Monday.

Scholz has served as provost since 2019. During his time as provost, Scholz navigated the transition of learning during the pandemic and created the Center for Teaching, Learning and Mentoring.

Previously, he was the dean of the College of Letters & Science, where he was credited with launching SuccessWorks, an initiative aimed to help undergraduate students identify career options early on. He also served as the director of UW–Madison’s Institute for Research and Poverty.

Scholz’s other roles include senior staff economist at the Council of Economic Advisors and deputy assistant secretary for tax analysis at the U.S. Treasury Department.

Scholz, who is set to begin his new position in Eugene on July 1, said he will remember the dedication of faculty and staff members.

“This is a remarkable place and I am sad to leave it,” Scholz said. “UW–Madison is full of amazing people who inspire me every day.”

Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin said Scholz will be remembered for his innovative leadership.

“We’ll miss him for all the ways the he has contributed over many years, including, above all, his warm presence and thoughtful leadership,” Mnookin said.

University officials said that the search for a new provost is underway.

