Wisconsin Bankers Association assures resilience after Silicon Valley Bank collapse

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Bankers Association told Wisconsinites Monday that Wisconsin banks are in good shape following the collapse of two major banks outside of the state.

“The public can rest assured that the banking system overall and Wisconsin banks are safe, sound, and resilient,” said WBA President and CEO Rose Oswald Poels.

Poels explained that Wisconsin banks do not operate in the same ways that caused the Silicon Valley Bank, headquartered in Santa Clara, California, or Signature Bank, based in New York, New York, to shut down. Wisconsin banks have a more diverse customer base and the overall balance sheet management in Wisconsin is different, according to Poels.

Poels also noted that recent data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) show Wisconsin banks are in good standing.

“Consumers can remain at ease knowing that their money is safe in an FDIC-insured bank in Wisconsin,” Poels said.

Regulators had to rush to close Silicon Valley Bank, a financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets, on Friday when it experienced a traditional run on the bank where depositors rushed to withdraw their funds all at once. It is the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history, behind only the 2008 failure of Washington Mutual.

At more than $110 billion in assets, Signature Bank is the third-largest bank failure in U.S. history.

