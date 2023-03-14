Wisconsin youth meet with state officials during Boys and Girls Club competition

Finalists for the Boys and Girls Club ‘Youth of the Year’ competition got a chance to speak in front of state legislators Tuesday.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Finalists for the Boys and Girls Club ‘Youth of the Year’ competition got a chance to speak in front of state legislators Tuesday.

Local competitions around the state narrowed the field to 14 finalists. Participants, who are being scored on their speeches and interviews, spoke about how the Boys and Girls Club changed their lives and helped shape who they are becoming.

“A lot of the times people say that young people are the future, but I would just like to say young people are the right now,” Youth of the Year finalist Mia Moore said

The finalists are also meeting with the mayor, governor and members of Congress. Winners will receive $25,000 in scholarships and advance to the national competition.

