10-year-old robbed at gunpoint in New Orleans, police say

Police said three people got out of a black SUV while the boy was at a bus stop and demanded...
Police said three people got out of a black SUV while the boy was at a bus stop and demanded his cellphone.(Gray News, file)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - New Orleans police are investigating after a 10-year-old boy was allegedly robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint.

The incident reportedly happened at a bus stop at about 2:40 p.m. on March 14, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Police say the boy was at the bus stop when two women and a man got out of a black SUV and demanded his cell phone at gunpoint.

The victim reportedly complied and the unknown suspects fled.

Further information has not been provided at this time.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitewater community holds candle light vigil for baby found dead
Whitewater PD reveals more on baby whose body was found in field
2 southcentral Wisconsin drivers arrested overnight for OWI’s
Grace Martin and Kayley Meissner face domestic terrorism charges after an assault at an Atlanta...
2 Madison women charged in Atlanta’s ‘Cop City’ attack
COVID-19 masks
SSM Health to no longer require universal mask-wearing
Officials released a vehicle description of the suspect vehicle in a fatal Madison hit-and-run.
MPD: Vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run found

Latest News

Rapper Hurricane Chris, born Christopher Dooley Jr., performs during a taping of BET's "106 and...
Rap artist Hurricane Chris acquitted in man’s death
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) waves to fans as he leaves the field following...
Aaron Rodgers says he wants to leave Packers & play for the Jets
A federal judge is weighing a lawsuit from Christian conservatives aimed at overturning the...
Conservative Texas judge weighs challenge to abortion pills
People hold up signs at a news conference on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Houston while protesting...
Texas announces takeover of Houston schools, stirring anger
To show just how dangerous consuming one of them can be, we placed two batteries into slices of...
Here’s what happens to a child’s throat if a battery gets stuck